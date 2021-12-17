In new Instagram comments, fans of Khloe Kardashian believe Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick is FLIRTING with the heartbroken star.

Khloe, 37, flaunted her natural curly tresses on Instagram.

The reality star’s long, wild hair cascaded down her back and down to her shoulders.

She gave the camera a smoldering look before sexily snapping her brownish shirt.

Khloe captioned the photo with an emoji of a queen’s crown.

Scott responded in the comments section, “Fine American.”

“HaHa!” she exclaimed in response.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians were not pleased to see Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares three children, flirting with Khloe about her new look.

“Kind of weird to date your niece and nephews dadsisters baby daddy,” one KUWTK fan said.

“She is the aunt to his children,” another KUWTK fan said.

“Just date her,” said a third KUWTK fan.

“Kourtney isn’t a problem.”

“Leave the poor things alone and just let them have their funny little bond,” said a fourth person.

“Just date already sheesh!” one commenter added, along with a laughing emoji.

Kourtney, 42, recently shared a touching photo tribute to her two sons, who are five years apart in age but share the same birthday.

The E! star, who is now engaged to Travis Barker, 46, proudly displayed Mason’s 12-year-old plate, which was written in chocolate sauce with the words “Happy Birthday, Mason.”

A large dish of shaved ice and a jar of sauce were also on hand, ready to be poured all over the birthday plate.

Mason and Reign, both seven years old, continued the throwback celebrations with a collection of sweet moments.

Scott, their father, was completely left out of the photo slideshow, which was a snub.

Penelope, their nine-year-old daughter, was also missing from the slideshow.

Tristan, 30, and his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, are said to have recently welcomed their alleged baby boy.

Tristan has a four-year-old son, Prince, with his ex Jordan Craig, and a three-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe.

Maralee claimed to have had an affair with Tristan while he was still dating the reality star.

His alleged third child could have been conceived on the athlete’s birthday, March 13th.

While waiting for the paternity test results, the NBA star admitted in court documents to having a “four-month affair with baby mama” Maralee and sending “sex messages” while still married to Khloe.