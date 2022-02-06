In new photos, Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian’s nemesis, flaunts her stunning curves in a plunging red dress.

Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian’s nemesis, flaunts her stunning curves in a plunging red gown in new photos.

JORDYN Woods’ nemesis Khloe Kardashian is probably seeing red after posing in a glistening ruby gown for new photos.

The 24-year-old posted a series of photos to Instagram of herself in a bright red gown with a short skirt and plunging neckline.

Jordyn smiled and leaned in close to reveal her cleavage in the photos.

She also turned to show how her curves are accentuated by the dress.

Jordyn captioned the photos, “Valentines Feels,” and included a link to the dress’s manufacturer.

Jordyn has been active on social media recently, most recently exchanging photos from the gym with a former friend.

Jordyn posted her own gym photo, touting her own “great workout,” just hours after Khloe posted a photo from her workout, showing off her toned back muscles.

Khloe posted a photo of her buff back on Tuesday morning, wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings.

“We are sculpting my back and arms,” the 37-year-old credited her trainer.

Jordyn posted her own gym pick to her Instagram stories about five hours later.

The 24-year-old wore a white Nike sports bra, black leggings, and a towel while posing.

“Good work today,” she said, “but s**t, I really need a tan.”

Jordyn made headlines after she was photographed “making out” with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan while pregnant with their now four-year-old daughter True.

The Kar-Jenners dropped the long-time family friend as a model from their various brands, as well as her and Kylie’s joint makeup project.

While Khloe and Tristan, 30, broke up over the kiss, they were reunited during the 2020 pandemic, when they were quarantined together.

They broke up again after new cheating allegations surfaced, including claims that the athlete “disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party.”

After welcoming a newborn son with fitness model Maralee Nichols, Tristan found himself back in hot water.

Fans want Khloe to let Jordyn out of the doghouse for her actions years ago, despite the fact that Tristan’s cheating continued for years.

After the trio started trending on Twitter, the gossip Instagram page Hollywood Unlocked shared a series of tweets in support of Jordyn.

“Jordyn Woods is trending again following news about Tristan Thompson fathering his third child with another woman,” they wrote in the caption.

“Should Khloe Kardashian apologize to Jordyn Woods for accusing her of breaking up her family over the 2019 kissing scandal, or should she just focus on healing in peace?”

