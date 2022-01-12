In new photos, Kim Kardashian wears leggings and thigh-high boots after ‘kissing Pete Davidson on a secret date in LA.’

In new photos, Kim Kardashian looks stunning in leggings and thigh-high boots after ‘kissing Pete Davidson on a secret date in LA.’

After being caught smooching with her boyfriend Pete Davidson on a “secret LA date,” KIM Kardashian looked stunning in denim leggings and over-the-knee boots.

On Tuesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her comedian beau dined at Jon and Vinny’s restaurant and showed off their PDA.

Kim, 41, wore denim leggings, over-the-knee pointed-toe boots, a black top, and an oversized knit coat.

A fluffy black bag, edgy sunglasses, black leather gloves, and costume jewelry earrings completed the look.

On her Tuesday outing, the TV personality flaunted her flawless makeup and long straight hair.

Kim’s stylish ensemble was inspired by her “secret” romantic date with Pete Davidson, 28, her new love interest.

The pair were getting intimate at an LA diner, according to a source who spoke to The Sun exclusively on Wednesday.

“They were there around 8 p.m. last night,” Michael Bellavia, a fellow diner, said.

They were the only ones left.

The booth is in the corner.

“He was facing the restaurant, and she was facing only him.”

“At their table, they were kissing.”

“During the date, they were definitely intimate and leaning into each other,” he added.

Their mysterious encounter occurred just days after the couple returned from a New Year’s Eve trip to the Bahamas.

They’ve had several dates in both LA and New York since they first met during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

Pete rented a screening room on Staten Island last month so they could have a private screening of Lady Gaga’s new film, House of Gucci.

They reunited in Los Angeles just a few days later, and were seen having breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Fountain Coffee Room.

After spending New Year’s Eve apart, the couple decided to spend some quality time together by taking a relaxing vacation to the Bahamas.

The couple is thought to have stayed in a opulent (dollar)10 million villa with a poolside spa and deep water marina.

Kim started dating again after her divorce from Kanye West, 44, was finalized in February of last year.

North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the children of the former couple.

The 44-year-old Donda rapper recently made his most public show of support for Kim by spending (dollar)4.5 million on a home across the street from her Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles.

He reportedly paid far more than the asking price for the 1955 compound, which he intends to demolish and rebuild.

Despite his extravagant attempts to rekindle his relationship with his baby mama, Kanye

