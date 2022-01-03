In new photos, Kourtney Kardashian wears a ski mask and cuddles up to fiancé Travis Barker.

In new photos, Kourtney Kardashian wears a ski mask and cuddles up to her fiancé Travis Barker.

On Sunday, KOURTNEY Kardashian posed in a ski mask with fiancé Travis Barker for a JARRING take on the protective face covering.

In the beach photos, the 42-year-old posed with her daughters Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney shared two sweet photos with her fiancé Travis, 46, as well as Penelope and Reign, two of her three children with ex Scott Disick, 38, on Instagram on Sunday.

Mason, the son of the former couple, is 12 years old.

In support of the film Halloween Kills, Kourtney wore a winter coat and Travis wore a hoodie.

They appeared to be wearing black ski masks that covered their faces.

One fan commented, “This is EVERYTHING.”

Another wrote, ostensibly in reference to the masks, “I feel threatened.”

“How cold is it in LA lol,” a third wrote, presumably in reference to the layered outfits.

“Where is Mace?! I never see him,” a fourth remarked.

While the ski masks worn by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 drummer may have appeared “threatening” to some, the duo may be following a trend.

In the face of COVID-19 and the omicron variant, ski masks, also known as balaclavas, have seen a resurgence this year as more Americans look for weather-friendly ways to cover their faces.

Balaclava sales at REI, according to the Wall Street Journal, increased by 40% this year.

Rappers such as Fabolous and NBA player Russell Westbrook have also been seen wearing the admittedly Star Wars or Ninja-inspired items.

It’s unclear from the post whether the pair wore the masks as a safety precaution.

Many fans believe Kourtney is expecting Travis’ child, which would be her fourth and first with him.

In December, the actress added to the rumors by posting an Instagram Story and a Poosh post about her “homemade hot cacao recipe.”

She followed up with a photo of cheesy pasta later that day.

“TREAT YOURSELF, don’t cheat yourself,” she wrote on Instagram.

She then linked to a Poosh article about holiday “cheat days.”

The couple only made their relationship public in February of 2021, but fans have noticed a shift in Kourtney’s eating habits.

She shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

This wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices, and she’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water.

On several occasions, the actress has opted for baggy clothing, including on her recent unforgettable family Disney trip, when she wore baggy pink pants that concealed her stomach.

Scott was not invited to the party because he was…

