In new photos released amid baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s scandal, Khloe Kardashian calls daughter True her “greatest blessing.”

During her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s scandal with mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, KHLOE Kardashian referred to her daughter True as her “greatest blessing” in new all-new photos.

Khloe, 37, appeared to be holding her baby girl tightly in the sweet photos she shared on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her three-year-old daughter were dressed in matching purple outfits.

Because hers was cut above the midriff, the reality star’s outfit was slightly different.

Khloe was holding her baby in her arms in the first picture.

The mother and daughter shared a sweet kiss in the second photo.

“I’ve obviously been on the good list,” she captioned her photo.

“Take a look at this!”

“She’s my greatest blessing,” Khloe said.

Tristan, 30, and his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, are said to have welcomed their baby boy recently.

Tristan has a four-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and a daughter, True, with Khloe.

Maralee claimed to have had an affair with Tristan while he was still dating the reality star.

His alleged third child could have been conceived on the athlete’s birthday, March 13th.

In court documents, the NBA star admitted to having a “four-month affair with baby mama” Maralee while waiting for the paternity test results.

While still in a relationship with the E! star, the NBA star sent “sex messages.”

The alleged love child scandal between Tristan and Maralee took a shocking turn when The Sun revealed she has herpes.

Khloe and her sister Kim, 41, recently snubbed their boyfriends and left them out of their family’s Christmas photos.

The siblings included all of their children in the photos in honor of Christmas Eve, but neither of their baby fathers were present.

Kris Jenner, their 65-year-old mother, was also present for several of the group shots.

Kim’s Skims red-brown fuzzy loungewear was worn by all of the family members.

Kim, 44, has four children with rapper Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In February, she filed for divorce from her ex-husband.

The KUWTK star recently flaunted a glitzy (dollar)3K Dolce and Gabbana gown for her daughter True to wear to the Kardashian Christmas celebrations.

The dress, which was covered in silver and gold sequins, was shared on social media.

The children’s dress had an adorable cap sleeve cut and a full skirt, despite the fact that the design was pricey.

"The…," the founder of Good American said in the caption.

