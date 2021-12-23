In new Skims advertisements, fans are mistaking Kim Kardashian for Queen Bey: ‘Is This a Beyonce Collaboration?’

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian has sparked outrage on social media after sharing a series of photos in which critics claim she copied one of Beyoncé’s signature looks.

The 41-year-old Skims founder has been posting campaign images to the brand’s Instagram page to promote its new All-in-One shapewear collection for the past week.

There’s no denying that it’s attracting a lot of attention, but it appears that a lot of it is focused on the reality star’s hairstyle and fashion accessory.

The mother of four has a voluminous, crimped mane in the photos, which is similar to Queen Bey’s hairstyle (see it here).

Not only that, but she and the other Skims models are sporting statement sunglasses, which are one of the “Single Ladies” singer’s favorite accessories to wear with her famous curls.

Social media users have been flocking to the Skims posts’ comments sections to add their two cents.

“I definitely thought she was Beyoncé,” one user wrote, while another wondered, “Is this a Beyoncé collab? Because it’s giving so much………”

Others have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the photos.

“Like why did she do this?” one member of the public enquired.

Many critics said things like, “You wanna be Beyoncè SO bad,” and “She knew she was lookin’ like BEYONCÉ in that damn mirror.”

The issue has even spread to TikTok, where a slew of users have reposted the promo images and voiced their opinions on the situation.

While zooming in on the images, one person commented, “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the similarities.”

“I kid you not, I thought that was Beyoncé until you zoomed in omg,” one perplexed viewer said.

Another TikToker used images from Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park campaign to demonstrate the unmistakable similarities, even down to their clothing.

Kardashian models a variety of onesie styles from the appropriately named All-In-One collection in the campaign photos, while Beyoncè wears a bodysuit.

