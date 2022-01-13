In New York vs. Los Angeles, How It Girls Are Styling Trends

Our shopping editors are based in Los Angeles and New York City.

Here’s how they’re wearing the hottest trends this season!

We chose these deals and products on our own because we like them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct as of the time of publication.

We’re a little obsessed with fashion and beauty trends because we’re members of E!’s shopping team.

We love talking about the trends we’re seeing and how they compare to each other because we live on opposite sides of the country in Los Angeles and New York, where it-girls rule and amazing street style can be found on a daily basis.

When it comes to the local looks, the two cities have distinctly different vibes.

Consider the contrast between California’s laid-back cool and New York City’s high-fashion street style.

These differences are even more noticeable in the winter, when temperatures in New York City plummet while temperatures in Los Angeles remain warm and sunny.

Whether you’re a fashion girl living in Los Angeles like our Shop Social Media Producer Carly, New York like our Shop Editor Marenah, or somewhere in between, scroll down to see how we’re styling this winter’s most trending styles, inspired by street style!

Vest with Fur

“I love a winter white, and this faux-fur vest looks so expensive and luxurious,” says the West Coast. “I’d do an all-white monochrome outfit with some chestnut mini UGGs for full Y2K fabulousness, or pair it with brown pants and a white long sleeve top for full Y2K fabulousness.”

This season’s color trends are dominated by brown and white.

“Throw those antiquated fashion ‘rules’ out the window and wear white after Labor Day.” East Coast: “Throw those antiquated fashion ‘rules’ out the window and wear white after Labor Day.”

Winter White is a thing.

Wear this white, faux fur vest with white pants, all-white Nike Air Force 1s, and a white, long-sleeve sweater underneath for added warmth.”

This faux fur vest is oh-so-chic, especially in white, and it feels oh-so-luxurious.

Boots, UGG

“I saw a photo of Hailey Bieber wearing these in LA with an oversized, long hairstyle,” says the West Coast.

Latest News from Infosurhoy

How It Girls Are Styling Trends in New York vs Los Angeles