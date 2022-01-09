In one Instagram photo from the BTS member, even RM’s dog wore a ‘Squid Game’ themed outfit.

BTS’ RM enjoys spending time with Rapmon, even posting Instagram photos of his dog dressed as a Squid Game character.

Here’s everything we know about this K-pop band and their not-so-subtle Squid Game references.

RM, real name Kim Namjoon, is the leader of BTS. He’s the songwriter behind hits like “Boy With Luv” and “Dynamite,” and he’s also a solo artist, appearing in a remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

Outside of his work with BTS, this rapper is the proud owner of Rapmon, a white American Eskimo dog named after RM’s stage name.

When RM is away on tour, the dog stays with his family.

These two were reunited, as evidenced by photos on RM’s Instagram.

Fans learned more about the boy band members’ day-to-day activities thanks to their individual Instagram accounts.

That includes RM, who went to see art exhibits in New York in December 2021.

Rapmon was also featured in a series of photos that the rapper shared.

This dog wore a green sweater with the number “456” across the back in the final two photos.

This was a nod to the Netflix original series Squid Game, in which the protagonist was given that number before entering the life-threatening competition.

This isn’t the first time a member of BTS has mentioned the popular Netflix show.

V wore a red jumpsuit and a face mask similar to a Squid Game character while performing their Permission to Dance on Stage concerts.

V showed off some of his best dance moves while the other members sang about the importance of loving yourself, accidentally dropping his microphone in the process.

He eventually took off the black mask and changed into something else.

Nonetheless, some ARMYs took to social media to share photos and videos of the incident.

Jin wore pigtails like the statue in the “Red Light, Green Light” episode during the same Los Angeles residency.

RM isn’t the only member of BTS who has a cute pet.

V’s dog, Yeontan, was also featured on his own Instagram account.

After seeing him group up with his owner and other BTS idols, some ARMYs dubbed him the unofficial mascot of the K-pop group.

Jungkook recently announced that he now owns a Doberman named Bam.

The “Golden Maknae” posted videos of themselves hanging out in his bed, as well as a photo of Bam dressed up in a funny outfit.

Other members of BTS have shared their…

