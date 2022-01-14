In one of his final interviews, Bob Saget talks about finding humor in grief.

In one of his final interviews, Bob Saget discusses finding humor in grief.

Bob Saget talked about how he and his family dealt with grief in one of his final interviews.

Saget was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on September 9.

He’d turned 65 almost exactly one month before, on December 1st.

Jon LaPook spoke with Saget about his efforts to raise funds and awareness for those suffering from scleroderma.

Scleroderma is “a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues,” according to the Mayo Clinic. While there is no cure, there are treatments that can help improve a patient’s quality of life.

On Friday’s CBS Mornings, LaPook discussed the interview with Saget, who lost his older sister, Gay, to the disease in 1994.

“When she took her final breath, we were all in the room.”

“I’m not going to get all woo woo on you, but it felt like the soul was passing us by,” the Full House star said of his final moments with his sister.

“I literally felt my hair move, and as an actor, that’s a big deal when your hair gets out of place.”

Saget has a habit of injecting humor into his grief, according to LaPook.

After his sister died, Saget said, “Humor was the only way my family survived.”

“It’s so good for you to laugh, and I’m out there doing it because I know it’s good for you.”

“I’ll do it when I’m gone,” Saget said, adding that fighting the disease is something he wants to do for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.comJglI1cgB4u

In the weeks leading up to his death, Saget said some chilling things about doing his sister proud.

“I have a lot of expectations of myself.

“I believe that the best way to do her justice is to make significant progress in the next decade or two and to help these sweet, innocent victims of this disease,” he says.

