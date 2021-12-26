In one scene from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Kate Capshaw had bugs crawling through her clothes.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is one of the Indiana Jones franchise’s most well-known films.

The film, which was released in 1984, has been praised for its overall darker tone and intense action sequences.

It starred Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, as in previous installments of the beloved franchise, while also introducing some new characters, including Kate Capshaw as Willie Scott, Indiana’s love interest.

Kate Capshaw has spoken out about her time on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom several times in the years since the film’s release, even admitting that she needed Valium to get through one particularly harrowing scene.

When she was cast as singer Willie Scott in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Kate Capshaw was a relatively unknown actress.

Capshaw, who moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career, didn’t anticipate the level of intensity that filming the action movie would bring, according to IMDb.

According to CinemaBlend, Capshaw’s big opening sequence in the film, which was set to feature the actress dancing along to complicated choreography, had to be changed at the last minute — with a stand-in taking over the dancing because Capshaw’s sequined gown was too tight.

Capshaw also declined to film a scene in which she would have had to come into close proximity to a live snake, according to the publication.

After expressing her concerns to director Steven Spielberg, Capshaw was able to avoid the harrowing scene, but she wasn’t so lucky when it came to another scene involving live animals — a scene that would go on to become one of the film’s most thrilling sequences.

According to BuzzFeed, the iconic scene in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, in which Willie Scott crawls through a tunnel to save Indiana Jones and Short Round from certain death, featured a lot of real insects.

