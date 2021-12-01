In One Word, Taraji P Henson and Her Co-Stars Sum Up NBC’s Annie Live!

E! News issued a unique challenge to Taraji P Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Celina Smith, and the rest of the Annie Live! cast.

It’s only a day until NBC’s Annie Live! premieres, but before the all-star cast takes the stage for the brand new adaptation of the beloved 1977 musical, E! News spoke with Taraji P Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, and Annie herself, Celina Smith, to get their thoughts on the upcoming production.

We asked each member of the cast to describe Annie Live! in just one word.

Taraji P. Henson, who plays mean old Miss Hannigan, is first up. “Annie, in one word, is hope to me,” she told E! News.

“Cheer,” said Grace Farrell.

“If I had to describe Annie in one word, it would be ‘happy,” Celina added.

In the meantime, Harry, who plays Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, chose “exciting.”

Last but not least, Tituss, who may or may not have given the most accurate response of all.

“It would be…live!” the actor from “Rooster Hannigan” joked to E! News.

A final shot of the entire cast quoting one of Annie’s most well-known songs tied everything together.

Watch the adorable video in its entirety above, and don’t miss Annie Live!, which airs on Thursday, December 14.

NBC’s 2 at 8 p.m.

(NBCUniversal owns E! and NBC.)

