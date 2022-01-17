In overall ratings, ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ outperforms ‘RHOSLC,’ surprising fans of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.

In overall ratings, ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ beats out ‘RHOSLC,’ surprising fans of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.

The Real Housewives franchise serves as a springboard for celebrities to launch successful careers in the entertainment industry.

This is no exception for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In fact, Porsha’s Family Matters is outperforming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in overall ratings.

Porsha Williams’ solo success may not sit well with her former RHOA co-stars, given the drama and feuds she thrived in during her time on the show.

Real Housewives fans have been surprised by the ratings battle.

Williams’ spinoff, however, doesn’t exactly cater to her, so it’s difficult to say how she’s enjoying the new Bravo show on a personal level.

Things have changed dramatically since Williams first appeared on RHOA in Season 5. At the time, she was married to NFL player Kordell Stewart.

On the show, the newlyweds appeared together, but there was trouble in paradise.

Many people thought Stewart was chauvinistic in his treatment of Williams.

His insistence that she not work outside the home drew ire and paved the way for their eventual divorce.

Williams appeared as a “friend of” rather than a main cast member in Season 7.

However, she returned to the show as a main character in Season 8 and remained there until Season 13, when she left the show.

The Atlanta native’s return to RHOA was uncertain at first.

Andy Cohen, the beloved Bravo producer and host, admits he almost fired her because he was concerned about her ability to handle being on the show as a divorced woman.

He was persuaded to change his mind by a well-timed speech delivered during a reunion special.

Cohen admits that he “underestimated” Williams’ capabilities.

Williams announced her departure from the show ahead of the Season 14 premiere, after ten years on the show.

Her exit was made all the more dramatic by her hasty engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of a former castmate.

Even as she thanked the show for everything it had given her, she teased her own Bravo solo project.

Chile Porsha Williams is trending on Twitter again for the most recent episode of ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’ This is the aftermath of the altercation from last week’s episode: (@bravotv) pic.twitter.comK1QkNwTv8

The Real Housewives franchise is still popular, and the RHOSLC spinoff has a large following.

According to TV Deets, the series has a weekly audience of around 700,000 viewers.

While this isn’t bad, those in the back…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.