In Part 2 of his bombshell interview with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West says he’s trying to “save my family.”

In Part 2 of his bombshell interview about Kim Kardashian, Kanye West says he’s trying to “save my family.”

Kanye West wants his family to stay together, divorce or no divorce.

In the second installment of his interview with Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast, which aired on Thursday, Nov.

In the wake of Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing in February, Ye expressed his feelings about the reality star and her four children, North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

“Hey Kim, oh, don’t listen to Ye, he’s so crazy,” a hypothetical one said. Kanye speculated that some people close to Kim may be “plants” trying to turn her against him.

“But at the end of the day,” he explained, “I ain’t got the paperwork yet, so I’m gonna come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together.”

In previously released footage from the on-camera Drink Champs podcast, Kanye made similar comments in response to Kim’s divorce filing, which seeks joint custody of their children.

“I ain’t never seen the papers, we’re not even divorced…That ain’t no joke to me,” he said at the time, referring to Kim as his “wife.”

My children wish for their parents to remain married.

I’d like for us to be together.”

Kanye referred to Kim as his wife in a recently released segment of the podcast.

Prior to her divorce filing, the two had lived apart for a while, with Kim and the kids in their mansion near Los Angeles and Ye in Wyoming.

Kanye stated on the podcast that he owned two ranches in the area, one of which he listed for sale for $11 million in October.

Kanye also discussed helping Kim prepare for her SNL hosting debut last month, as well as the reality star’s path to becoming a lawyer, which she shares with her late father, Robert Kardashian, whom the rap artist referred to as his “father-in-law.”

“I was giving ideas for SNL skits, and my wife was in a session with the lawyer who was training her, and the lawyer got on the phone and started making bad suggestions, and I was like, ‘Man, this dude’s an idiot,'” he said.

“My wife is being taught by an idiot.”

She’ll fail the bar for the third time because I have a feeling there are people who don’t want you. They don’t want you! There are people who don’t want Kim Kardashian to be a lawyer.”

Kim, who is not enrolled in law school but is interested in becoming a lawyer,

Latest News from Infosurhoy