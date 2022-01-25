In Part One of Netflix’s Kanye “Ye” West’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Kanye “Ye” West struggles to prove himself.

In Part One of Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Kanye “Ye” West struggles to prove himself.

Whatever you think of Kanye “Ye” West, you can’t deny that he’s a talented rapper.

The three-part Netflix docuseries jeen-yuhs: a Kanye Trilogy chronicles Ye’s rise to fame as a producer, beginning in 2001 and ending in 2002.

Throughout it all, Ye appears unfazed by the obstacles in his path because, as his late mother, Donda West, insists throughout the series, he is destined for greatness.

Despite this, Ye admits that record labels aren’t interested in signing someone with his level of talent.

They respected him as a producer, but they refused to sign him as an artist to their label.

Jeen-yuhs repeatedly depicts Kanye being approached with offers to produce music, but he always wants more for himself.

At the time, DMX and Jay-Z were dominating the charts with songs about gang life, a trend that the “Heartless” singer admires but doesn’t relate to.

“I wasn’t out on the streets killing and shooting motherf–kers because I was determined,” he explains.

I felt like I needed to f–king make it in the music industry.

So, you’re going to hold it against me because I didn’t kill anybody?”

People assume Ye was “born with a silver spoon in my mouth” because he didn’t grow up in poverty, but he insists, “I had to hustle and be so positive.”

Ye recalls, “I was bankrupt.”

“I couldn’t afford a taxi.”

They said Shawn [Jay-Z] wanted me to play him some beats and that he was only about 20 blocks away.

I grabbed my disc and dashed into the studio, man, because I didn’t want him to leave before I could show him some beats.”

There are times when Ye appears frustrated by the constant hustling, but Coodie, the narrator and co-director (Chike Ozah also directs), claims that Donda was Ye’s source of strength and humility.

“You got a lot of confidence and you come off…,” Donda says to Ye in one scene at her apartment.

