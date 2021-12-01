In Peacock’s Queer as Folk, Juliette Lewis joins an all–star cast.

Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., and Kim Cattrall star in Peacock’s reimagined drama Queer as Folk, which features a truly diverse cast of characters.

Juliette Lewis is gearing up for a dramatic performance.

In Peacock’s upcoming Queer as Folk, the Academy Award and Emmy–nominated actress will play a recurring guest star role.

She will play a single mother who is more of a friend to her teenage son than a parent, fresh off her starring role in Yellowjackets.

In the reimagining of the British series created by Russell T Davies, recurring guest stars include Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner.

With a cast that includes a drag queen (Fields), a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party (Renfro), a charming and empathetic sex worker (Bhatt), and a martini-soaked, and a high society southern debutant with trailer park roots (Cattrall), Queer as Folk will undoubtedly offer a little bit of something that everyone can identify with.

Devin Way will play a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe, Jesse James Keitel will play a trans, semi-reformed party girl, and Candace Grace will play a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood, and Candace Grace will play a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.

The original Queer as Folk was a British television series that aired in 1999 and chronicled the trials and tribulations of three gay men in Manchester.

Aidan Gillen, Craig Kelly, and Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) starred as the love-smitten Nathan Maloney.

The release date for Queer as Folk has yet to be determined.

(NBCUniversal owns E! and Peacock.)

