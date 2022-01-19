In Peacock’s ‘True Story,’ Ed Helms and Randall Park discuss embracing extraordinary people.

In Peacock’s ‘True Story,’ Ed Helms and Randall Park on Embracing Extraordinary People (Exclusive)

In their new series, Peacock’s True Story With Ed and Randall, Ed Helms and Randall Park hand over the spotlight to real-life characters from all walks of life with incredible stories to tell.

The show has one of the most original premise of any television show.

True Story, which is billed as a hybrid scripted-unscripted comedy, spans a wide range of genres.

There’s the storyteller telling Helms and Park about their extraordinary true story, which is intriguing enough on its own, but there are also comedic reenactments starring familiar faces like Adam Pally, Terry Bradshaw, Terry Crews, Rob Riggle, Paul Scheer, Lauren Ash, and others sprinkled throughout.

And the featured stories are as varied as they have always been.

In the first episode, Helms and Park meet Rick Steigerwald, who recounts how he snuck into every home game during the 1978-79 Pittsburgh Steelers football season, overcoming all odds and securing not only the best seats in the house, but also a once-in-a-lifetime experience when the Steelers made it to the Super Bowl that year.

The second episode, which introduces viewers to Yasmin, is a complete departure from the first.

Audiences meet high-schooler Yasmin, an immigrant who has her sights set on becoming class president of her Alabama high school after the events of 911, in a campaign rooted in being herself and singing parody songs, and she has desires to defy the odds against the most popular kid in school through reenactments.

True Story premieres on Peacock on Thursday, and Helms and Park spoke with ET about collaborating on the unique concept, what criteria they used to choose which stories to tell, and why they believe now is the right time for a show like this to air.

ET: True Story has a very interesting premise for a show.

It covers a wide range of genres.

What drew you to collaborate on this show in the first place, and what piqued your interest about it?

Randall Park: It was the chance to work with Ed that drew me in.

For the chance to sit down with someone we’d never met before and hear these incredible stories for the first time.

