In Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ John Lennon praises Fleetwood Mac.

In Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ John Lennon praised Fleetwood Mac.

Although the Beatles spent much of their time together in their own little world, they were aware of other artists’ music.

Peter Jackson’s new three-part documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, made that point crystal clear.

While the group was supposed to be writing 14 original songs for their new album and a TV special, they were often found jamming out to songs written by their heroes, both past and present.

The Beatles even praised their idols in other scenes.

John Lennon asked the rest of the band if they had seen Fleetwood Mac on Late Night Live the night before in Part 2 of Jackson’s documentary.

This was, of course, prior to the addition of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham to the band.

Founder and frontman Peter Green, drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie, guitarist Danny Kirwan, occasional keyboardist Christine Perfect (later Christine McVie), and slide guitarist Jeremy Spencer were the members of Fleetwood Mac at the time.

“Man, they’re so sweet,” John exclaimed to The Beatles.

“Their lead singer is fantastic.”

He looks great, and he sings quietly as well.

They sounded like Canned Heat, Paul said.

“Yeah,” John agreed, “but it’s better than Canned Heat.”

“Last night, there were only four of them, wasn’t there?” George inquired of John.

“Yeah, but they’re really good…,” John responded.

We don’t know which four members of Fleetwood Mac actually performed on television, but Spencer was most likely absent.

However, John seemed to be heavily influenced by Fleetwood Mac at the time, so it’s no surprise that one of his subsequent songs was inspired by them.

5 of Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Film’s Biggest Surprises

Even though the Beatles are one of the world’s most influential bands, they have their own influences.

Fleetwood Mac was one of them for a while.

Surprisingly, The Beatles inspired newer bands, and as those newer bands grew in popularity, they began to influence The Beatles in turn.

According to Far Out, John was inspired after hearing Fleetwood Mac’s hit song “Albatross.” While John may have dismissed Abbey Road’s “Sun King” as “a piece of garbage I had around,” the song was born out of his love for Fleetwood Mac at the time.

The song was originally titled “Here Comes The Sun King,” but John changed it to “Here Comes The Sun King” to avoid confusion with George Harrison’s hit from the same album, “Here Comes The Sun King.”

