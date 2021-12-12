In photos with Victoria Beckham, David Beckham is seen wearing a Spiceworld Christmas sweater.

In photos with Victoria Beckham, David Beckham is seen wearing a Spiceworld Christmas jumper.

DAVID Beckham, 46, was recently photographed wearing a Spiceworld Christmas jumper, which is anything but cheesy!

In Victoria’s most recent Instagram post, the ex-footballer and his wife Victoria – aka Posh Spice – are still serving iconic looks.

The couple has been married since 1999 and is regarded as one of the most successful celebrity couples of all time.

Victoria, 47, shared a photo of herself and David on Instagram, and fans flooded the post with heart eye emojis and love hearts.

“Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!” she captioned the photo.

“HOW DO I NOT HAVE THIS JUMPER!” exclaimed one person.

“Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!” exclaimed someone else.

The couple is well-known for their impeccable fashion sense, and they frequently appear in public wearing matching outfits.

The announcement comes after David attended his father Ted’s wedding in London’s Temple to Hilary Meredith, a millionaire solicitor partner.

Ted will be married for the second time after divorcing David’s mother Sandra after 33 years of marriage in 2002.

Ted’s son, David, was his best man, according to a family spokesman.

They also mentioned how Charlotte, Francesca, and Harper, the bridesmaids, looked stunning in blue velvet gowns.

“It was a very small private affair with only a handful of close family and friends, including David, Victoria, and three of the children,” according to a source who spoke to MailOnline.

