In Pictures, Meet the Next Generation of the Kardashian-Jenner Family

The Kardashian-Jenner family is raising the next generation while making their mark in the entertainment and business worlds.

Kris Jenner’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have children of her own.

Mason, the eldest son of the Poosh creator and Scott Disick, was born in December 2009, followed by Penelope three years later.

In June 2013, Kim Kardashian gave birth to North, her and Kanye West’s daughter.

Saint and Reign, the sons of the KKW Beauty founder and Kourtney, were born in 2015.

Surrogacy was used to deliver the author’s next two children with her then-husband.

Psalm was born in May of 2019 and Chicago was born in January of 2018.

“It’s crazy how… when the baby came out, there was no weird feeling that I was so nervous about, [like]‘Am I gonna feel the same way?'” Kim said about using a gestational carrier during a September 2018 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

“It was exactly the same feeling [as the other kids].”

That was a huge relief for me because that was my biggest concern, and I’m just grateful I’ve had such a positive experience with surrogacy.”

“It’s frustrating, like, to not be able to do it on your own,” the creator of Skims said on the E! show the following year, adding, “It’s really thankful for the experience.”

It’s a strange dynamic.

For example, I go to all of my doctor’s appointments and try to be fully present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it’s such a delicate balance of how involved you should be in their lives.”

Three of Chicago’s cousins, all of whom are close in age, have a special bond with her.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, was born in November 2016, Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, was born in February 2019, and True Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, was born two months later.

Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has been outspoken about her future family plans for years.

In May 2019, she told E! News, “I go in and out of phases [of having baby fever].”

“Sometimes I’ll be there and think, ‘Oh my God,’

