In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Mecca has how many children?

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ how many children does Mecca have?

Tariq St. is the focus of Power Book II: Ghost.

Other characters have proven to be just as important as Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.).

Mecca, played by Daniel Sunjata, first appeared in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 as a drug supplier on the lookout for runners.

He appears to be drawn to the Tejadas by chance, but it soon becomes clear that he has ulterior motives.

Fans might be wondering about Mecca’s family after watching recent episodes.

What’s more, how many children does Mecca have? Thankfully, showrunner Courtney Kemp has provided answers.

You were probably skeptical of Mecca before the show even aired if you kept up with the Power Book II: Ghost updates.

Sunjata’s casting was announced by Deadline, who described him as “calculated, manipulative, and dangerous.”

“Mecca reappears in New York at precisely the right time for the Tejadas to find a new product supplier.

But as his mysterious past is revealed, it becomes clear that the drug trade isn’t his only goal with this family.”

Mecca has a history with Monet Tejada, having dated her as a teenager, it was later revealed.

He’s in a better place now and wants to reconcile with her, but Monet is still married to incarcerated drug lord Lorenzo Tejada.

Despite her marriage, Monet was clearly open to the idea of reconciling with Mecca.

But she needed to focus on other matters first.

Zeke Cross was being investigated for the murder of Professor Jabari Reynolds and needed legal assistance as soon as possible.

Davis MacLean was the attorney she wanted to represent him, but she couldn’t afford his (dollar)1 million retainer fee.

Monet was still trying to come up with the money when she learned from MacLean that it had already been paid.

Mecca, it turned out, did it after learning that Zeke was his and Monet’s child.

He forgave Monet for keeping him in the dark about the secret.

But he made it clear that he intends to continue working with them.

