In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Rashad Tate forms an alliance with Tariq: Larenz Tate

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Rashad Tate forms a partnership with Tariq.

Tariq St. John is back in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2!

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is a college student whose life as a drug dealer has finally collided with his college life.

Tariq has already had to seek assistance from New York City councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) this season.

Fans of the Power Universe know that nothing Rashad does is free.

Tate even hinted at a possible alliance between his character and Tariq, which could lead to Tariq’s release.

Will Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton Appear in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Before Ghost Season 2 even aired, Starz announced that Rashad Tate had been promoted to series regular, implying that fans would see a lot more of him.

“Through Shadow and Act, Tate will reprise his role as Rashad Tate, a down-but-never-defeated Councilman.”

“With the loss of the New York gubernatorial election still fresh in his mind, he refuses to wallow in self-pity.”

Tate is pushed by his brother to stop waiting for something to happen and to use his power to act, which leads him to unexpected places.

Tate won’t be satisfied until he’s had the entire meal, but he’ll have to decide what he’s willing to give up in exchange for a seat at the table.”

Rashad has taken a position at Stansfield University in an effort to regain public favor, forcing Tariq to seek his assistance.

Tate was preparing to teach and research ethics in Stansfield University’s upcoming Canonical Studies course.

Mary J Blige Reveals Why Monet Tejada Is So Heartless in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Though we already knew Rashad would play a pivotal role in this season of Ghost, Tate hinted at a partnership between his devious character and Tariq.

“Rashard understands that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” the actor told Express.

“However, he recognizes that he is dealing with someone else; he is dealing with Tariq, not James St Patrick.”

As a result, if their paths happen to cross…

