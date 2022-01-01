In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ will Monet and Cane be able to defeat Lorenzo?

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ will Monet and Cane be able to take down Lorenzo?

Power Book II: Ghost is halfway through its second season, and there has already been a slew of shocking events.

Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is currently in prison for double murder.

Cane (Woody McClain) has gone rogue, and Lorenzo (Berto Colon) has been released from prison.

Will Cane and Monet join forces to assassinate Lorenzo and maintain control of the family business?

In Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Tariq and Brayden may face stiff competition.

Fans still have questions about Cane’s parentage now that we know about Monet’s son with Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), whom we know as her nephew, Zeke (Daniel Bellomy).

Fans have always wondered if Cane is Lorenzo’s son because he resembles Monet more than his father.

Courtney Kemp, the creator of Power, revealed that Cane is just a nickname during an Instagram Live.

This was looked into more this season.

Lorenzo Tejada, Jr., is Cane’s real name.

Cane was named after his childhood nickname, “Hurricane,” according to Kemp. “As a kid, he used to run around the house so much, he acted like a hurricane.”

See the drama unfold when (hashtag)PowerGhost returns on @starz on January 9th. pic.twitter.com7T3a5reEdg

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: One Character Is About to Change the Show’s Whole Direction

Cane, Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) appeared to be overjoyed to see their father.

Diana, as we know, hired Davis (Method Man) and Saxe (Shane Johnson) behind her mother’s back to get her father out of prison.

In the meantime, Monet was taken aback by her husband’s return, as she had planned to ride off into the sunset with Mecca.

We believe Monet will go to any length, including manipulating Cane to help her eliminate Lorenzo, in order to keep her secrets and live happily ever after.

“What’s Free?” is the title of the teaser trailer for episode 205, which will air on January 1.

9. Monet is plotting against Lorenzo, as fans can see.

“I see you kept the family together, and I admire that,” Lorenzo says to Cane.

“So it should be me by your side,” he responds. Later, Monet warns her son to be wary of his father.

“It’s you…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.