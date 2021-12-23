In Real Life, Jacob Bertrand Shares a Home with Two ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Members

Over the course of five seasons, the Cobra Kai cast has become very close.

They were so close that a few of them decided to move in together.

While filming, Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk on the show, lives with two other cast members in Atlanta, Georgia.

On December, Bertrand and I spoke on the phone.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai has 20 episodes.

After the season premieres in December, we’ll talk to Bertrand a lot more.

31 is a Netflix original film.

Bertrand first explained how he ended up living with some of his co-stars.

Hawk and Miguel (Mariduea) are in the Eagle Fang dojo together on Cobra Kai, whereas Kyler (Seo) is in Cobra Kai.

They’re all roommates in Atlanta, Georgia, in real life.

Xolo Mariduea’s friend read him erotic fiction called “Cobra Kai” and freaked him out.

“When we’re filming in Atlanta, we all live together,” Bertrand told Cheat Sheet.

“It’s been that way since season three.”

We’ve already completed three seasons together.”

When Betrand, Mariduea, and Seo return to Los Angeles, California, they live separately.

They decided to stop going to separate homes after spending so much time together filming Cobra Kai in Atlanta.

“In season two, Xolo and I were constantly hanging out and basically living together,” Bertrand said.

“I recall us staying up late playing video games and having a very early call time.

We’d been hanging out nonstop, so when season 3 rolled around, we realized we’d been spending way too much time together.

Let’s just split the rent bill.

It would be a lot less expensive for both of us, and we’d be able to live in a nicer place.

They’re also quite ill.

As a result, we now have a nice little home.”

Cobra Kai is ruthless.

Even on the day of the picture. pic.twitter.comDCgaaktwKl

Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby on ‘Cobra Kai,’ says Robby’s Season 4 decision will ‘influence the rest of his life.’

In the early seasons, Seo appeared as a guest star.

To avoid flying to and from the Cobra Kai set, he began living with Mariduea and Bertrand.

Bertrand added, “We used to hang out with Joe all the time.”

“He’s a frequent guest star, and he told us, ‘Yeah, man.’

I’m exhausted.

We’re like, ‘Dude, it’s totally…’ We’re like, ‘I don’t want to have to fly back and forth a lot this coming week.’

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.