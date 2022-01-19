Rachel Zegler of West Side Story ‘Meant No Disrespect’ when reenacting Britney Spears’ Twitter note about Jamie Lynn.

Rachel Zegler of West Side Story ‘Meant No Disrespect’ when she imitated Britney Spears’ Twitter note about Jamie Lynn.

Sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler apologized for reenacting Britney Spears’ Twitter note to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in the midst of their highly publicized feud.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore Britney Spears and will always support her.”

While I meant no offense, I should have thought about how this could be interpreted, and I apologize if I offended or disappointed anyone,” Zegler, 20, wrote on Twitter on January 17.

“This is a serious situation, and we should all be praying for Britney right now.”

“A huge thank you to all who held me accountable,” the Golden Globe winner concluded her post, thanking everyone for “hearing her out.”

Days earlier, Zegler sparked outrage by filming herself reading the Spears sisters’ social media posts about their family’s ups and downs in a dramatic reading.

Her video has been taken down since then.

Britney Spears, 40, made headlines on Friday, January 14, when she posted a lengthy Twitter post debunking her younger sister’s 30-year-old relationship claims.

“Congratulations, Jamie Lynn! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW!” wrote the pop star.

“I’ve never seen you with a knife, and I’d never think of it!!!”

Britney’s tweet appeared to allude to a passage in Jamie Lynn’s book, Things I Should Have Said, in which the Zoey 101 star claimed that her older sister once locked them both in a room and threatened them with a knife.

“She was paranoid and erratic,” Jamie Lynn wrote in her memoir about the “Toxic” singer’s behavior following her 2006 divorce from Kevin Federline.

“One time, she told me, ‘Baby, I’m scared,’ and she took a large knife from the kitchen, dragged me to my room, and locked both of us in.”

She stowed the knife in the bedside table drawer and simply stated, ‘I’m scared.’ She required that I sleep next to her.”

Britney denied the incident occurred, writing on social media that “the only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and that was it.”

