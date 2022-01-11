In Season 1 of ‘Euphoria,’ Jacob Elordi admits to’struggling’ with the Intimacy Coordinator.

In Season 1 of ‘Euphoria,’ Jacob Elordi admits he’struggled’ with the Intimacy Coordinator.

Euphoria is well-known for being a difficult show to watch.

Zendaya even warned fans ahead of the Season 2 premiere that the sophomore season would be emotionally charged and potentially triggering.

But the show isn’t just difficult to watch; filming it can be difficult as well.

For example, Jacob Elordi admits that filming some of the season 1’s more intimate moments was at times difficult.

Nate Jacobs is portrayed by Elordi in Euphoria.

Nate is a fan favorite because he is one of the show’s main antagonists.

He is, however, the most popular boy in school, despite or perhaps because of his combative personality.

Nate, the star quarterback, epitomizes the popular jock stereotype.

Zendaya Says the Show Isn’t ‘That Shocking’ in ‘Euphoria’

Nate’s popularity ensures that he has plenty of sex scenes in Euphoria.

Many of them are with Maddy Perez, his on-and-off girlfriend.

Nate’s character had a lot of intimate scenes with Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, thanks to the many dream sequences.

While the sex scenes in Euphoria appear to be very real and in the moment, Amanda Blumenthal choreographed them.

For both seasons of Euphoria, Blumenthal is the intimacy coordinator.

Her job is to keep the cast safe and secure while filming the intimate scenes.

And intimacy scenes aren’t just for sex.

Even when two actors are filming a makeout scene, Blumenthal is there.

Blumenthal and Elordi worked well together on the show, according to Elordi.

He does admit, however, that working with her had a learning curve.

The Kissing Booth alum got candid in an interview with Elle Australia about how his working relationship with Euphoria’s intimacy coordinator changed over time.

Sam Levinson, the director of “Euphoria,” admits to yelling lines to the cast.

“I struggled with it in the first season because I thought it killed the spontaneity of the scene and it was a little bit hands-on,” the Euphoria star explained. “But working with her this season was such a treat.”

“She was so helpful and caring, it was wonderful.”

She was there for the actor, which made the scenes feel like any other — she saved the day.”

And Elordi wasn’t the only one…

