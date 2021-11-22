In Season 14, meet the Married at First Sight Boston couples who are ready for love.

In Season 14, meet the Married at First Sight Boston couples who are ready to fall in love.

In 2022, Married at First Sight will film in Boston.

Learn more about the five couples that were put together with the help of the show’s resident relationship experts.

It’s time for me to return to Boston!

The Lifetime reality series Married at First Sight is returning to the historic city for a brand-new season, nearly four years after it first visited for season six.

Season 14 premieres on January 5, 2022, and promises to be romantic, unpredictable, and entertaining as ten brave singles marry strangers at the altar.

Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pepper Schwartz are two of the most famous people in the world

Five couples will be formed in the hopes of living happily ever after, with Viviana Coles returning for the social experiment.

Many participants are hopeful that this will be their chance to find their forever partner, as the franchise currently has 12 couples who are still together.

Olajuwon, a new contestant, saw his college classmate Jephte Pierre find love on season six of Married at First Sight.

Olajuwon was confident that the show could work for him after reuniting at homecoming and discussing it.

So, who will we be watching as they navigate the ups and downs of married life…with a stranger? Scroll down to meet the couples who will take part in the eight-week study.

And mark your calendars for the return of Kinetic Content’s Married at First Sight in January.

5 on Lifetime at 8 p.m.

Noi, 33, is known among her friends as the one who loves freely and easily.

Unfortunately, she’s gotten herself into a lot of trouble in the past for doing so.

Steve, 38, is optimistic that the experts will be able to find him a partner who will bring him as much joy as his grandparents, who have been married for 60 years.

Katina, 29, has been on a self-love journey for the past two years.

She’s now ready to spend her golden years with someone.

Olajuwon, 29, is a former “playboy” who now seeks a life partner with whom he can share his experiences.

As an early-childhood-education teacher, Jasmina, 29, threw herself into helping local children.

She has done the work and is ready for a forever love after witnessing many failed relationships in her family.

Michael, 28, has tried every dating app available, but has had little success.

B..

Latest News from Infosurhoy

In Season 14, meet the Married at First Sight Boston couples who are ready for love.