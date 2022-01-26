In Season 2, Adam Rayner of ‘Superman and Lois’ calls Tal-Rho the ‘Hannibal Lecter to Clark’s Clarice Starling.’

In Superman and Lois, it’s an understatement to say Clark and Tal-Rho have a tense relationship.

And after Clark defeated Tal-Rho with the help of John Henry Irons in the season 1 finale, it appeared that Tal-Rho was gone for good.

However, in Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 2, the Man of Steel requested assistance from the villain.

Tal-Rho’s story, according to Adam Rayner, is far from over.

Tal-Rho first met Clark as Morgan Edge in Superman andamp; Lois Season 1, and the two became enemies right away.

Edge was disliked by Lois in particular because she believed he had a hidden agenda in wanting to help the people of Smallville.

Edge became clear as the season progressed that he was a villain.

Edge didn’t reveal his true identity to Clark until episode 9.

Edge shares a mother with Clark, who is a Kryptonian named Tal-Rho.

When Tal-Rho and his father, Zeta-Rho, learned that Krypton was dying, Zeta-Rho sent his teenage son to Earth with the Eradicator to resurrect their planet.

Tal-Rho planned to carry out his father’s plan as the years passed.

But Superman, as Clark, stood in the way.

Clark had stopped his brother and handed him over to the Department of Defense by the end of the season.

During Superman andamp; Lois Season 2, however, Clark began to have strange visions.

As a result, he believed Tal-Rho might be able to assist him.

To Tal-Rho’s fortress, Clark, Tal-Rho, and Jordan went.

They spoke with Lara there to figure out what was wrong with Clark.

Tal-Rho, on the other hand, betrayed Clark and attacked him and Jordan.

Clark was able to stop him, and his brother was returned to prison.

Clark told Tal-Rho before he left that he didn’t believe there was any good in him, but he wanted to believe it.

Adam Rayner talked about what’s in store for Tal-Rho in Superman and Lois Season 2 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Furthermore, the actor agreed that Tal-Rho and Clark’s relationship is similar to that of Hannibal Lector and Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs.

“Well, given the circumstances in which [Clark] visits [Tal-Rho], that reference is apt and inevitable,” Rayner said.

“I’m playing that part, someone who, because of their criminality, has a unique perspective on certain things and can thus help.”

So, to his Clarice, I am Hannibal Lecter…

