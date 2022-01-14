In Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Tariq will undergo a significant transformation.

In Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has been dealing with a lot.

Life has thrown him a series of curveballs just as he thought he’d found his stride.

His past actions and way of life have all led him down a dark path.

Tariq is currently fighting for his freedom, but a major change is on the horizon for him.

Here’s what we know so far about Tariq’s next task.

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Could Bring Tariq and Brayden Some Serious Competition

Tariq juggled his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer for the Tejada family during the first season of Power Book II: Ghost.

Everything has now collided.

Tariq was arrested for double homicide just as he was winning custody of his sister Yas.

Though he did kill his professor Jabari Reynolds (Justin MacManus), he was falsely accused of the other murder by Cane Tejada (Woody McClain).

Tariq must now figure out how to get out of the mess he has created.

“Everything is getting a lot heavier now,” Rainey explained to Express.

“For things like this, he doesn’t really have anyone on his side,” the actor continued.

“I think he’s really dealing with it, and it’s weighing on him and in his head.”

He’s dealing with it admirably, to be sure.

He’s staying strong and resilient, as far as I can tell.”

‘Riq appears to have bounced back quickly.

In Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Tariq will have to deal with the ramifications of murdering Jabari.

Tariq is quickly learning that you can’t get away from your mistakes.

As a result, he’s had to sit down and deal with some issues.

Rainey had previously hinted that his character would undergo a transformation.

“He’s sitting up and talking politely and stuff,” the actor explained to TV Fanatic.

“And, especially this season, he’s going through a lot more things, and everything he’s going through is forcing him to grow up a lot more.”

This season, it’s almost as if you’ll get to see him truly change.

This season, you’ll get to see him evolve.

