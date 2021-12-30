In Season 2, the showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ teases a Tariq-Diana romance.

In Season 2, the showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ teases a Tariq and Diana romance.

Power Book II: Ghost is back with a new season after a months-long hiatus.

The show follows Ghost’s son, Tariq St. John, after his death in Power.

Patrick adjusts to his new life while balancing school and a drug empire.

He transforms into Ghost over time, becoming involved with dangerous criminals such as the Tejada crime family.

However, there are other issues to consider, such as Tariq’s love triangle.

Tariq has finally “nailed down” his classmate Lauren Baldwin, as Brushaundria Carmichael put it in an episode recently.

However, it appears that he and Diana Tejada will be involved in some way.

Power Book II: Ghost returned to Starz in November after leaving fans on a cliffhanger.

After the death of Jabari Reynolds, a professor at Stansfield University who had become obsessed with Tariq, this season begins.

After learning that he was selling drugs around campus, he tried to blackmail Tariq, but was killed by Tariq and Cane Tejada as a result.

Tariq tries to keep the police from discovering he and Cane were involved in the murder after covering it up.

However, his plan is complicated by a number of issues.

Tariq’s life is so hectic that he barely has time for a relationship, but he continues to try with Lauren.

Michael Rainey Jr.’s ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

For Season 2, I Just Dropped a Major Hint About Tariq’s Love Life

While Tariq and Lauren have a lot of chemistry, Tariq and Diana have always had a lot of chemistry as well.

The two have been keeping their relationship strictly professional recently, but it appears that things are about to heat up again.

Around the 1:08 mark in the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 trailer, Tariq and Diana kiss.

When discussing the show on Instagram Live in December, Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator and showrunner, reminded fans of that scene.

While she was careful not to reveal too much, she did say on another Instagram Live that Tariq “is not a player,” implying that something in his relationship with Lauren would go wrong.

It’s possible Lauren was involved in his arrest.

After being busted for drugs, she was forced to wear a wire to assist police in uncovering any other activity, which led to Tariq’s arrest.

Tariq, despite Lauren’s ignorance, was being investigated as a suspect by the police…

