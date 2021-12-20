In Season 4, Episode 8, ‘Yellowstone’ kills a well-known character.

Season 4, Episode 8 of ‘Yellowstone’ kills off a well-known character.

Yellowstone has killed off a number of notable characters over the course of its run, and the show recently lost another familiar face in Episode 8 of Season 4.

Near the end of the episode, Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) went to a local diner to talk with him.

They noticed something wasn’t quite right while they were there and assumed a robbery was taking place.

[Warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone Season 4 follow.]

John and Rip walked out of the diner, pretending to drive away.

This was a ruse, allowing John to enter the building through the back door while Rip created a distraction.

The men quickly engaged in a shootout with the would-be robbers, sending bullets whizzing past everyone inside the diner.

After the dust settled, John and Rip were victorious over the criminals.

Sherriff Haskell, on the other hand, was not so fortunate, as he was shot multiple times and died tragically on the spot.

Season 4 of Yellowstone premiered in November, and fans have been enthralled by how it has progressed thus far.

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the hit series, sat down with Looper for an exclusive interview early in the season and revealed some details about what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes.

“It’s difficult for me to talk about what’s going on in the season without giving anything away.”

So, pardon me if I’m a little hazy,” she explained.

“However, I believe she’s pretty much set out on a path of vengeance in Episode 1, and she needs to figure out who planned this attack to kill her family – and she’s going to kill them.”

“I mean, that’s what she says, anyway,” Reilly continued.

So we’ll keep an eye on her as she figures it out and decides what to do.

“She said what she was going to do, but will she actually do it? And is Jamie responsible or not? The season is full of twists and turns.”

“And the other aspect of it is, she’s still trying to protect the ranch, which seems to be an endless quest,” the actress continued.

Everyone seems to want this piece of land, and she seems to be the only one who is truly fighting for it on behalf of her father.

