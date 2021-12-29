In Season 4 of “Virgin River,” Paige will make a comeback.

Paige Will Return to “Virgin River” in Season 4

Paige Lassiter (Lexa Doig), the town’s baker, was a major character in the first two seasons of Virgin River.

She was a single mother and ran the town’s bakery truck with her son, Christopher (Chase Petriw).

She even had a passionate affair with the town’s chef, John Preacher (Colin Lawrence).

Paige was hiding from her abusive husband, Wes (Steve Bacic), when Preacher discovered her.

Paige went on the run after a violent incident in season 2, leaving Christopher in the care of Preacher.

She will, however, return to Virgin River in Season 4.

Wes, Paige’s ex-husband, finally found her in the second season of Virgin River.

The baker accidentally killed Wes during a violent confrontation, prompting her to seek Preacher’s assistance in concealing his body.

Despite the fact that everything appeared to be fine at first, Wes’ twin brother Vince (Bacic) soon arrived in search of his brother.

Paige fled town, terrified for her safety, entrusting Christopher to Preacher’s care.

She may, however, reappear in Season 4 of the show.

“When Season 4 premieres, there’s a big reveal that puts a lot of people in danger.”

Tenney told TV Insider, “Finding Vince becomes paramount.”

Despite the fact that Tenny confirmed Paige’s (Lexa Doig) return to Virgin River after her absence, she also stated that the storyline will most likely end here.

There’s no word yet on when Season 4 of the show will be available on Netflix.

In late September 2021, the show received official renewals for the fourth and fifth seasons.

Henderson and Breckenridge publicly announced the end of filming for Season 4 in December 2021, but Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.

Virgin River Season 4 is expected to premiere in the spring or summer of 2022, as post-production takes at least six months.

Preacher is led into the woods and drugged by Paige’s alleged best friend in the Virgin River Season 3 finale, leaving Christopher and Connie (Nicola Cavendish) vulnerable.

