In Season 6 of ‘This Is Us,’ Vanessa Bell Calloway plays a new key figure in Nicky’s story: Who is Edie?

In Season 6 of ‘This Is Us,’ Vanessa Bell Calloway portrays a new key figure in Nicky’s story: Who is Edie?

Many fans of This Is Us have been wondering what will happen to Nicky (Griffin Dunne) at the end of season 6.

The beloved character will be married in a few years, according to a flash-forward.

Sally, his first love, has also been on his mind.

However, Vanessa Bell Calloway, who plays Edie, has been added to the NBC drama.

So, who is Edie on This Is Us Season 6, and why does Calloway look so familiar to some viewers?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 featuring Nicky and Edie.]

You may have seen Calloway before she joined the cast of This Is Us in season 6 to play Edie.

Coming to America, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Daylight, and Inkwell are among the films in which she appeared.

Days of Our Lives, All My Children, Rhythm and Blues, Hawthorne, Grey’s Anatomy, and Shameless have all featured her.

Nicky, with a little help from Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas), searches for his first love, Sally (Dey Young), in California in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, “One Giant Leap.”

Many fans have wished for Nicky and Sally to marry in the near future.

However, the new episode will air in January.

The couple’s chapter was simply closed by 11.

In “One Giant Leap,” Nicky meets Sally in the present day and learns that she is married to Eric.

Nicky appears to want to flee at first.

But, in the end, he admits that he doesn’t regret spending so much time with Sally because it gave him something to look forward to.

He kisses Sally on the cheek before walking away.

Meanwhile, Nicky informs Rebecca and Nicky that he wishes to return home to assist Kevin (Justin Hartley) with the construction of the new cabin, which will start soon.

Nicky meets Edie, a flight attendant, on the return flight.

Nicky begins to flirt after she asks him to raise his seat.

In the final moments of Season 6 Episode 2 of This Is Us, Edie shows…

