In Season 9 of “Chicago PD,” LaRoyce Hawkins warns Kevin Atwater that he must make “the right decisions” to keep his job and relationship.

Kevin Atwater returns to the spotlight in NBC’s Chicago PDSeason 9 Episode 11.

In previous episodes, Atwater appeared to be warming up to Celeste, his love interest, but he ran into trouble juggling his work and personal lives.

Actor LaRoyce Hawkins is now speaking about Atwater’s future plans.

He also explains how his character must make the “right decisions” in order to keep everything he cares about close at hand.

After seeing so much from Hailey Upton, Jay Halstead, Adam Ruzek, and Kim Burgess, the promo for Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11 shows Kevin Atwater will take the lead.

The teaser depicts the Intelligence Unit attempting to locate a dangerous drug dealer with the assistance of an informant.

They’re not sure they can trust the informant, unfortunately.

And it appears that Atwater will take over as the case’s main investigator.

In the trailer, Atwater tells the informant, “The boss is who we really want — then we help you.”

The informant appears to be in agreement.

However, as the promo progresses, it becomes clear that the informant is up to some nefarious deeds.

Later in the episode, Atwater appears to get himself in trouble.

In addition to dealing with the informant in Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11, we’ll see Kevin Atwater dealing with his personal life.

Actor LaRoyce Hawkins discussed Atwater’s “double life” with CinemaBlend.

“It’s interesting to live a double life as a cop during the day and like… a man at night,” he told the publication.

“As a storyteller, I’m looking forward to seeing what we can learn.”

Hawkins also mentioned that Atwater must make the “right decisions” in order to keep his job and personal relationships.

“I think we all want it for him,” Hawkins noted, “but Atwater has to make the right decisions.”

“In order for us to get what we want for him, Atwater has to navigate it in a specific way.”

… It’s almost as if Atwater is asking himself, “Where are we?” And if you live from where you are, rather than where you want to be or where you thought you were, you are living from an authentic place.

I believe…

