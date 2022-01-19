In season one and two of The Bay, what happened?

What happened in season one and two of The Bay?

The Bay, an ITV series that captivated audiences in 2019, is back for a third season.

Take a moment to refresh your memory on the events of the previous two seasons.

WARNING: This article contains first-season spoilers.

The show began with DS Lisa Armstrong having sex in an alleyway with a local man named Sean Meredith.

Then came word that two local teenagers, Holly and Dylan, had gone missing; Lisa had been assigned to their case, and Sean was the boy’s father.

We saw Lisa’s daughter get involved with drug dealing for local man Vincent in the background.

Rob, Lisa’s son, was also a participant in a risky online dare game.

Dylan’s body washed up on the shore, and Holly’s bag was discovered in the water.

Later, when Sean and his twisted brother-in-law Ryan were accused of knowing what happened to the twins, they kidnapped Nick and beat him to a pulp.

Nick later revealed that he assisted Holly in hiding because she was terrified following Dylan’s death, and she was discovered in the old derelict lido.

Sean and Ryan had also been transporting drugs in the fishing boat, which we discovered.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 ARE CONTAINED HERE.

In episode 1, businessman Stephen Marshbrook was assassinated on his doorstep in front of his son Oliver, and the second series of The Bay focuses on his murder.

It was finally revealed in the final episode after many dead ends – and it’s not who you think it is.

Rose, Stephen’s wife, was having an affair and stealing money from the family business account in order to flee with her lover, Frank Mercer, her daughter Grace’s boss.

Frank hires a hit man to assassinate him.

DC Lisa Armstrong’s ex-husband Andy had only arrived after his current girlfriend had kicked him out of the house, according to the series.

Lisa tells her daughter Abbie the truth about her father in the final episode, and the family is stronger than ever since he left.

The third season of The Bay premiered on ITV on January 11th.

Tonight, January 19, 2022, at 9 p.m., it will continue.

The third season will consist of six episodes, all of which will air on a weekly basis.

Marsha Thomason, who starred in Cobra, will also be a part of the cast.

After Morven Christie’s departure from the show, she will play DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer.