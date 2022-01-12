In ‘Selling Sunset,’ Emma Hernan says there’s a ‘zero’ chance she’ll be friends with Christine Quinn.

In ‘Selling Sunset,’ Emma Hernan says there’s a “zero” chance she and Christine Quinn will be friends.

Emma Hernan was introduced to viewers during season 4 of Selling Sunset.

The real estate agent was immediately engulfed in drama with Christine Quinn, as the two had a history.

Hernan and Quinn, on the other hand, do not appear to be on the verge of reconciling their differences.

Hernan recently stated that she and Quinn have “zero” chance of becoming friends.

The feud between Hernan and Quinn may have been the most important storyline of Season 4.

Peter Cornell, Quinn’s ex-boyfriend, allegedly had an affair with Hernan, according to Quinn.

Quinn and Cornell, on the other hand, had already broken up when Hernan and Cornell met.

Quinn also claimed that she and Cornell were engaged, but Hernan insisted that this was not the case.

Selling Sunset’s other cast members quickly took sides.

Quinn’s long-time friend Mary Fitzgerald, as well as Chrishell Stause, supported Hernan.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Villela grew close to Quinn and desired that Quinn and the other agents in the office have more conversations.

Hernan spoke about his ex-boyfriend storyline in a new interview with E! News’ Daily Pop.

She admitted that her and Quinn’s drama made her hesitant to join the show.

“That was definitely my reluctance to join,” Hernan explained.

“I didn’t want to deal with it because I’ve dealt with it for so long, for so many years, with such negative energy… But at the same time, it was an opportunity for me to go out there and show everything I’ve accomplished as a woman entrepreneur on my own.”

“I’ve put in a lot of effort my whole life.”

Hernan, on the other hand, does not believe there will be any further developments between her and Quinn.

They have “zero” chance of becoming friends, she told E!

“I mean, I’m sorry,” Hernan explained, “but we’re just too opposite.”

“If there were two more diametrically opposed people on the planet, it would be the two of us.”

We’re on opposite ends of the spectrum, and I’ve tried for a long time.”

“You’ve seen it with the other girls, too,” Hernan continued.

It isn’t just me: she has done things as well.

