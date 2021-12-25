In separate Instagram posts, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduce their baby, and the new father is’very in love.’

In separate Instagram posts, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduce their baby, and the new dad says he’s’very in love.’

Comedian John Mulaney is a proud father, and he’s flaunting his adorable new son on Instagram.

When did he and actress Olivia Munn have their baby, what was his name, and how are fans reacting?

Munn gave birth to Mulaney’s son on November, according to sources who spoke to multiple outlets, including People.

24th of January 2021

He is both stars’ first child, and many fans were shocked to learn of their pregnancy.

However, the baby appears to assist Mulaney in bringing 2021 to a better conclusion than the previous year.

After relapsing into addiction and facing an intervention from his friends, the comedian announced in December 2020 that he would be going to rehab.

His ex-girlfriend, Anna Marie Tendler, had deactivated her Instagram account just days before the announcement, leading some to believe their marriage was also in jeopardy.

Mulaney finished rehab in February 2021, and Tendler resurfaced on Instagram under a new moniker.

The couple also unfollowed each other on social media.

In May, fans were surprised and disappointed to learn of the divorce, but news of Mulaney’s relationship with Munn sparked a social media frenzy.

In early 2021, Mulaney and a “heartbroken” Tendler divorced, and a source confirmed the new couple.

Mulaney and Munn announced they were dating and expecting their first child on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September.

During that interview, he addressed Tendler as his “ex-wife” and stated that he had left their home in October 2020.

That is to say, because Mulaney is not legally divorced yet, the new couple’s relationship is being closely scrutinized by fans.

Munn and Mulaney did not announce the birth of their baby on social media or through their representatives.

24, but much of what has appeared to be true about them has come from anonymous sources.

And now the entire world knows that the stars are the proud parents of a newborn son.

Some fans wondered if and when Mulaney would reveal anything about the baby if he had arrived, so he took to Instagram to provide them with the information they needed.

“Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney,” he writes alongside a photo of his newborn son sleeping.

“He’s got…

