In sexy lingerie, actress Madison Pettis flaunts her enviable figure.

In sultry lingerie, actress Madison Pettis flaunts her enviable figure.

For a sexy lingerie shoot, actress Madison Pettis shows how she likes to wake up bright and curly.

Madison, 23, rose to fame after starring alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the 2007 film The Game Plan.

They’ve since reunited, with Madison praising The Rock for making it “the best experience of her life.”

As part of her role as ambassador, the actress wore a new set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection.

Madison previously stated, “I’m lucky I got to work with such a ‘huge’ star who made filming my first movie the best experience.”

Madison has also gained a following on Netflix’s new show He’s All That.