In shocking scenes from the dating show, contestants on ‘German Love Island’ romp in a hot tub and strip naked.

In shocking new scenes from a German dating show based on Love Island, contestants are romping in the hot tub and stripping naked.

Despite the fact that it is unrelated to Love Island in any way, many fans believe it to be a more raunchy version of the British hit show.

Adam Seeks Eve is the title of the film, in which the stars are filmed completely naked.

Couples who meet naked, according to the producers, are better able to get to know one another.

That’s because – apparently – clothes have the power to convey social status and to establish a person’s cultural beliefs.

It began as a Dutch television show, but its popularity quickly spread around the globe.

The celebrity version of the show features a lot of nudity, public sex acts, and beach romps, with 16 C-listers baring it all on camera.

This year’s contestants are continuing the show’s tradition of uncensored sex scenes.

An amorous couple get down to it by the beach in one scene, while one of the male contestants straddles a woman as she sits on a deck chair in another.

Another couple gets themselves into a lather by romping in a soap-covered blow-up swimming pool.

While Love Island contestants in the United Kingdom may flaunt their six packs or tease in bikinis, contestants in Germany go a step further.

All of the contestants are completely naked for the cameras, and many of the challenges are completed completely naked, with contestants kneeling on canoes flashing their bum cheeks.

“A man and a woman meet for the first time bare-naked on a tropical island,” according to the show’s description.

“Their profiles appear to be a match on paper, but will they find true love in the real world?”

“After the two spend the night together naked, a third person arrives, resulting in a duel to eliminate the other contestant.”

“In a final twist, the chosen candidate is given the option of choosing love or money.”