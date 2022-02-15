In shocking texts LEAKED by rapper Kanye West tells Kim Kardashian, “It’s your fault if someone hurts Pete Davidson.”

In shocking texts revealed by the rapper, Kim Kardashian warned her ex-husband Kanye that if someone hurt her boyfriend Pete Davidson, it would be his “fault.”

Earlier today, the Yeezy founder made yet another attempt to reclaim his children’s mother by showing up at her house with a truck bed full of roses.

Kanye, 44, has now leaked a text from Kim, 41, in a post about her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE DO NOTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” the rapper captioned a screenshot from the film Baby Boy, in which one actor has the other in a headlock.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kim texted Kanye on the second slide of the post.

Kanye then shared another text conversation with his ex-wife, in which she thanked him for considering her request.

“Thank you very much.”

There are dangerous people in the world, and this is frightening when it doesn’t have to be,” she wrote.

“I will always do everything I can to protect you and our family forever,” the father of four responded.

“And I listened to you and told everyone to keep an eye on Skete.”

Kanye captioned the text exchange with a simple smiley love emoji.

For the most up-to-date information on Kanye West’s “civil war,” visit our live blog.

The fashion designer’s outbursts came in the midst of his ongoing feud with Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

Despite their feud, the Gold Digger singer has not given up hope of reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, delivering a truck full of roses to her (dollar)60 million mansion on Valentine’s Day.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.