In ‘Single’s Inferno,’ fans will learn about Kang So-yeon’s traumatic past in the K-Pop industry.

In ‘Single’s Inferno,’ fans will learn about Kang So-yeon’s harrowing K-Pop past.

All of the contestants on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno have successful careers as CEOs, models, and fitness trainers.

Kang So-yeon, the owner of her own boxing gym and a boxing judge, was a fan favorite.

Fans have learned that Single’s Inferno’s So-yeon had a previous career as a member of a K-pop group.

A group of male and female contestants meet on a deserted island in South Korea in Netflix’s first Korean dating reality show.

It reminds me of Love Island.

The goal of the show is for the participants to spend nine days on the island without knowing each other’s backgrounds.

The contestants must vote within nine days to leave Inferno with the person they are most interested in.

So-yeon’s relatability, charm, and down-to-earth attitude made her a fan favorite.

Fans rallied around her despite the fact that she was older than the other contestants.

Fans watched as she held back her emotions but eventually found a spark with Oh Jin-taek.

So-yeon embodied the sporty and female-boss image, but she also has a background in the music industry.

Meet the Stars of the Korean Reality Show ‘Single’s Inferno,’ Their Instagrams, Jobs, and More

So-yeon’s career in the fitness and sports industry isn’t the only one she’s dabbled in.

So-yeon was discovered to be a K-Pop idol by a TikTok user, according to Koreaboo.

She was a member of the band WE, which debuted in 2012.

In a group of three men, she was the only female.

They were created by DJ DOC member Kim Chang-ryul and focused on pop and hip-hop.

So-yeon’s idol days may not have been recognized by K-Pop or Singles Inferno fans.

This is due to the fact that she went by the name Rosie.

“Party,” one of their hit songs, encapsulated the era’s upbeat, bright colors, and flashy vibe.

Google searches in 2012 reveal little about WE and their career.

The band most likely disbanded because they did not achieve a high level of fame.

So-yeon can do it all: jiujitsu, boxing, dancing, and singing, to name a few things.

How do Cha Hyun-seung and Kim Hyeon-joong know each other outside of ‘Single’s Inferno’?

The success of Single’s Inferno has piqued the interest of fans who are eagerly anticipating the next installment.

In comparison to long-running shows like The Bachelor and Love Island, the short-season dating show is easy to watch.

The end of Single’s Inferno was clear, allowing room for…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.