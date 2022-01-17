In Skegness, I spent £20 on a tattoo of my son’s name… it’s terrible… you get what you pay for.

In Skegness, I spent £20 on a tattoo of my son’s name… it’s awful, and you definitely get what you pay for.

A MUM has revealed the disastrous results of a £20 tattoo she got on a Skegness vacation.

Courtney Mcauliffe, a TikTok user, posted a video of her forearm bearing a tattoo of her son Rueben.

She revealed the shaky lettering that spelled out her children’s names, admitting that she’d give the tattoo a 110.

“When I got a £20 tattoo in Skegness with my son’s name,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

“What you pay for is what you get.”

Courtney later admitted that while she “doesn’t regret it,” she wouldn’t do it again because her “one-year-old could do better.”

Since then, the video has racked up over 35,000 views and dozens of comments from people who were left speechless by her inking.

“I’d rather have my eyes pulled out with rusty forks!” wrote one.

Another joked, “Did a doctor write it?” while a third wrote, “It could have been a lot worse!”

