In Skegness, I spent £40 on my first tattoo, which doesn’t look anything like I wanted and makes me want to cry.

In Skegness, I spent £40 on my first tattoo, which is nothing like what I had envisioned. I’m about to cry.

GETTING A TATTOO IS A SIGNIFICANT DECISION, because the ink is permanent.

So when Analise Taylor from Nottinghammam drove all the way to Skegness to spend £40 on her first one, she was extremely disappointed.

She showed the tattoo she wanted vs. the tattoo she got in a TikTok video.

The first illustration depicts a perfect circle with sun strands drawn around it.

Analise’s tattoo, a wonky circle with dropping sun strands drawn around it, was shown in the second photo.

The tattoo artist, according to Analise, traced her image from a photo of a phone screen.

In the comments, she named the tattoo shop and warned others not to go there.

“He “fixed it” after but Skegness ay… great first tattoo experience,” she sarcastically captioned her tattoo video, despite her obvious disappointment with the finished result.

“Mine looked a bit wonky when I had mine might just be areas of swelling just wait for it to heal then see what it looks like,” one person said.

“Yeah, he fixed some lines after that, but it’s really just oval instead of circle,” Analise responded, “but it’s not as bad as that photo now – hopefully it’ll be ok.”

“Oh dear, I’m sorry, ur first tattoo as well,” a sympathetic commenter said.

“Ermmmmmm bit wonky init,” one remarked.

“Omg what a proper tattooist would have drawn up their own similar version!” wrote another, expressing condolences and providing insight into what a real tattoo artist does.

Analise stated that she “can’t get over it” as a solution for the bad tattoo.

“We went back and tried to “fix it,” but it’s still so wonky,” she explained, “but my tattoo artist, whom I trust, is going to try and sort it out in my next appointment,” so hopefully she’ll end up with ink she likes.

