In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx Approves the “Fly” New Electro Look

Jamie Foxx Approves Spider-Man: No Way Home’s “Fly” New Electro Look

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Electro (Jamie Foxx) reappears with a new look.

“How do you like the new new?” asks the wall-crawler’s electrifying foe, revitalized after being overloaded and unplugged by his homeworld’s Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

When Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man, the spell goes wrong, allowing Electro to seek vengeance — and this time, he’s not blue.

“We got another chance to stir things up,” Foxx said at a CCXP villains panel. “Electro is like, ‘The world did me wrong.’ And now I got this energy, I’m about to go get mine.”

“You’re not going to take this away from me,” the recharged Electro tells Spider-Man of his newfound power, which appears to be fueled by an Iron Man arc reactor.

“I’m glad we’ve got a fresh start and a fresh look.

When we first did it, the blue was — take a look.

“I didn’t care, man; I was just happy to be in [Spider-Man],” Foxx said of his first appearance as Electro.

“However, with this, this ‘new new,’ it’s a breeze.

“We get you now,” the homies say. “They still rolled with me when I was blue, but this one feels more comfortable.”

“It feels more ‘today,’ modern, not trying so hard,” he said of the updated Electro look, which is more in line with the comics.

“It reminds me of Randamp;B back in the day, when you had fringes on your outfit and shoulder pads.”

You can just sing now, and we’re just singing now.”

“We promised him he wouldn’t be blue,” Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal said of getting Foxx to reprise his role from the Webb-verse.

Our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero, thanks to the reveal of Spider-Man’s identity.

Peter’s…

