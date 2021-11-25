In Spider-Man: No Way Home, JK Simmons confirms that J Jonah Jameson is a Variant of the Original Trilogy.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, JK Simmons confirms that J Jonah Jameson is a Variant from the Original Trilogy.

Spider-Man: Far From Home had one of the most surprising post-credits scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a little more than two years ago.

JK Simmons reprised his beloved role as J Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy in this scene.

The character’s debut has sparked a slew of fan questions, the most common of which is whether he’s the same J Jonah Jameson from the original films, or just a different version played by the same actor.

The multiverse and which Spider-People came from where will be addressed in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Simmons is clearing things up about his character ahead of the film’s release.

Simmons explained that the Jameson we see in the MCU is a variation of the character he played in Raimi’s original trilogy while appearing on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

Simmons said, “You know what, I think it’s a slightly different version.”

“Certainly, it’s a very different character from the creators of the current iteration of the story.”

It has a slightly different personality to me.

It’s the same knucklehead, just with less hair.

To be honest, I wish he had the same hair…What matters is that he’s still the same jerk, and he does have the same damn mustache and cigar, at the very least.

He’s a little comic relief thing that gets sprinkled lightly into the movie, as is appropriate for that character.”

This Jameson has substituted a live streaming channel for a newspaper, causing people to become enraged in a far more modern manner.

Rather than just making Spider-Man look bad in the paper, he uses technology to actively harm the hero, making him far more of a villain than in previous iterations.

Jameson was the one who revealed Spider-Man’s identity to the entire world at the end of Far From Home.

The action that sets the plot of No Way Home in motion is the revelation that Peter Parker is the man behind the mask.

This new film is expected to feature Jameson in a larger, more active role.

Let us know if you’re happy to see JK Simmons reprising his role as J Jonah Jameson in the comments!

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters.

