In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland shifted from the PlayStation game.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland makes a PlayStation-style move.

The web-slinger (Holland) is pitted against a team of sinister supervillains never seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) in the new film, which will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17.

PlayStation gamers, according to Holland, will recognize at least one Spider-Man move from Insomniac Games’ smash-hit video game Marvel’s Spider-Man.

When asked if he’s familiar with the “Gamerverse” version of the wall-crawler, Holland responded, “I have played the video game, and I absolutely loved it.”

“Sony was very generous; they sent us a PS5 while we were filming [Spider-Man: No Way Home], which I used to play at home.”

I thought it was fantastic, and I think the game is fantastic as well.

The swinging around the city is so well done, I think it’s a lot of fun.”

“I don’t think it was really an [inspiration],” Holland said when asked if the 2018 video game might have influenced No Way Home.

We took one of Spider-Man’s moves from the game and put it in the film, and it’s really cool.”

There are no cheat codes in No Way Home, so players will have to wait until December 17 to find out which Spider-move makes the cut.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released in 2023 for the PlayStation 5 by Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, pitting Peter Parker (voiced by Yuri Lowenthal) against Kraven the Hunter and Venom (voiced by Tony Todd).

With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish between his everyday life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, hits theaters on December 17th.

Tom Holland Took a Move From PlayStation Game in Spider-Man: No Way Home