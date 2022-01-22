In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Willem Dafoe reveals the most likely reason for Green Goblin’s costume change.

In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Willem Dafoe reveals the most likely reason for the Green Goblin’s costume change.

Fans are still talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home more than a month after its release, and it’s easy to see why.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe features villains and heroes from all of the previous live-action Spider-Man films.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, for example, has gotten a new look for the occasion.

In 2002, Willem Dafoe made his screen debut as the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

Even back then, his portrayal of the villain opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker was praised.

That may explain why fans were so excited to see him reprise his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After all these years, Dafoe easily slips into Norman Osborn’s shoes — and his evil alter-ego.

With the exception of one major change: the Green Goblin’s costume, it’s as if no time has passed.

For the 2021 film, the Spider-Man villain received a new suit, which included the removal of the recognizable mask.

Even his metallic suit has a purple hood, which feels more comic-book appropriate.

Dafoe has an idea why the Green Goblin was given a new look in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It has to do with the early 2000s fan reaction to the original costume.

Willem Dafoe speculated on why Green Goblin wore a different costume in Spider-Man: No Way Home during a recent interview with The New York Times.

According to the actor, the villain’s appearance in 2002 drew a fair amount of criticism:

“I have to be honest, I’m aware that the original mask drew some criticism.

We’d heard it enough times that changing it up a little bit was probably a consideration.

I don’t think about it because I don’t think about using my face to express myself.

My face moves in lockstep with my heart.

It’s just a way of expressing how you feel.”

It’s not a bad theory, because the Marvel Studios upper management appears to be aware of audience preferences.

Seeing Dafoe’s expressions throughout the movie added a lot to the overall experience.

Of course, the Goblins aren’t solely motivated by the backlash…

