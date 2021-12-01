In sultry snakeskin bikini bottoms, Alyssa Miller flaunts her enviable figure.

In racy snakeskin bikini bottoms, Alyssa Miller flaunts her envious figure.

ALYSSA Miller smolders in a pair of snakeskin bikini bottoms, but she appears to have caught a spider.

The 32-year-old American model was photographed for Esquire magazine’s 80th anniversary issue.

She was also spotted in New York with Andrew Garfield, 38, who plays Spider-Man.

They must have met on the internet.

In 2013, she dated Jake Gyllenhaal.

Their relationship, however, was short-lived and reportedly ended within a year.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

07423 720 250 is our WhatsApp number.

We, too, pay for videos.

To submit yours, click here.

For the next six weeks, click here to receive The Sun newspaper for free.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]