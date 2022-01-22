In sweet new photos released ahead of his Family Reunion debut, teen mom Leah Messer shows off her PDA with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

LEAH Messer is honoring her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion debut by sharing a slew of photos of the two in love.

The Teen Mom alum shared a series of photos on Instagram of the two carrying their phones.

Leah rides on Jaylan’s back and takes a selfie in one of the photos.

In a funnier shot, a griny Leah sits on her lover’s lap, sticking her tongue out and flashing a peace sign.

In a third photo, the 29-year-old is seen kissing Jaylan on the cheek.

“Inviting your butt to join us at the (hashtag)TeenMomFamilyReunion was the best decision I made,” Leah captioned the photo.

“When I arrived home, you had roses waiting for me.”

Thank you for your love and patience.

“Ilysm (I adore you!) and I can’t wait for it to premiere next week!”

“Love you more, my (world emoji),” her 25-year-old boyfriend replied.

On the season premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Jaylan made his long-awaited television debut in a short preview clip.

Leah was taken aback when the cyber officer crept up behind her on a cast trip.

Leah greeted him with a big smile and a warm hug, as if she was delighted to see him.

The PDA comes as fans speculate that the reality star may be expecting a child.

However, Leah, 29, maintains that the rumors are nothing more than internet gossip.

“Listen, you can only say somebody’s pregnant so many times,” Leah told Headliner Chicago.

She joked that Jaylan tells her to “ignore” comments about a possible baby bump, but she quickly countered with a smile, “No, I want to let them know, I was bloated last week.”

That wasn’t acceptable!”

After Leah posted photos from a sultry New Year’s Eve photoshoot with her boyfriend on Instagram, rumors of a baby bump grew even stronger.

As they rang in the new year with friends, the TV personality shared a series of photos from their night out.

The lovebirds clung to each other in intimate positions in the new photos, such as Jaylan’s hand on her thigh as she pushed him against the wall.

Others kissed and cuddled on the couch to commemorate the year 2022.

Some fans were more interested in what the two might be celebrating in 2022, speculating that Leah is pregnant after spotting a bulging stomach.

In an attempt to put an end to the rumors, Leah posted an Instagram Story with a screenshot…

