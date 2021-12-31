In Swimsuits, ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Rinna, Kelly Bensimon, and Others Look Like Supermodels!

Calling all Real Housewives fans: If you’re anything like Us, you’ll happily consume as much content as possible about your favorite ladies, from their latest friend drama to their sexiest bikini moments!

It’s impossible not to pay attention to what all of the reality TV stars are up to, no matter which girl gang you swear your allegiance to — New York, Orange County, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, etc! —

From Countess Luann of New York to the unstoppable Lisa Rinna of Beverly Hills, we can’t help but follow them all on Instagram.

The Bravo stars are most likely bikini-clad when they’re not posting life updates, stylish street style moments, or family photos.

They’re no strangers to posting pictures of themselves in their favorite bathing suits on social media to showcase their favorite brands’ styles and show off their hard work on their bodies!

Stars like Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, and Yolanda Hadid have recently been gracing our Instagram feeds with sassy bathing suit shots.

In January, the Making a Model host posed in a strapless, lacy black one-piece for an ageless photo to commemorate her 56th birthday.

Objectives!

And the founder of Skinnygirl is practically the queen of smokin’ bikini pictures.

On New Year’s Eve, the entrepreneur rang in the new year at the beach, flaunting her toned figure in a red Lo and Rae Swimwear two-piece bikini.

She posted another photo dressed as a lifeguard in a figure-flattering one-piece, proving she’s all about looking hot.

Scroll down to see these ladies, as well as more of the hottest bikini moments from past and present Real Housewives stars!

