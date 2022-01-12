In Tell-All: Everything She Said, Jamie Lynn Spears Cries Over Britney Spears’ Relationship

In Tell-All: Everything She Said, Jamie Lynn Spears Tears Up Over Britney Spears’ Relationship

To set the record straight,

As the family’s drama continues to dominate the news, Jamie Lynn Spears addressed speculation about her relationship with her sister Britney Spears.

“That love is still there in full force.

Jamie Lynn, 30, said, “I love my sister,” during an interview with ABC News journalist Juju Chang on Good Morning America on Wednesday, January 12.

“I’ve always loved and supported her, and she knows it.

As a result, I’m not sure why we’re in this situation.”

The former child star claimed she attempted to assist Britney, now 40, in gaining access to resources that would allow the conservatorship to be lifted.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she continued, “so when she needed help, I set up ways to help.”

“I went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to end this conservatorship and put an end to everything for our family.”

Why keep doing it if it’s going to cause so much strife?”

Jamie Lynn’s family’s involvement in her 13-year conservatorship was scrutinized last summer after her older sister spoke out for the first time about it.

“To tell you the truth, I’d like to sue my family.”

“I’d also like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, rather than it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” the “Circus” actress said during an emotional court hearing in June 2021, claiming that her loved ones did “no goddamn thing” to help her.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote on Instagram at the time, clarifying that she was there for Britney.

And I’ll be there for her for the rest of her life.

“Take note of that.”

Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021.

An excerpt from the Sweet Magnolias star’s upcoming autobiography, Things I Should Have Said, was released earlier this month, explaining why she didn’t tell the Grammy winner about her pregnancy in 2007.

“Everyone outside the inner circle, according to my team, was a.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Jamie Lynn Spears Cries Over Britney Spears Relationship in Tell-All: Everything She Said